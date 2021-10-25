PRMC Walk with a Doc Halloween Special to Take Place Thursday, October 28

Paris Regional Medical Center will host the monthly Walk with a Doc at the Paris Community Garden on Thursday, October 28 at 5:30 p.m. The event will feature a guest physician speaker from Pediatric Clinic of Paris and is free for all community members.

Walk with a Doc takes place monthly and provides the opportunity for attendees to hear from a guest speaker – always a physician within the community – on a chosen health topic, then get in a quick 30 minutes of walking exercise with the group. At this special Halloween edition, there will also be a costume contest, pumpkin painting and the unveiling of the new mural that was recently painted at the community garden.

Local artist Lena Spencer volunteered her talent to reimagine the blank space that serves as the backdrop to the garden. The committee wanted something striking and inspiring to overlook the raised beds, and Lena quickly got to work to bring new life to the forgotten wall – a metamorphosis of sorts.

“We are so grateful for Lena and her incredible gift to the garden,” Dr. Amanda Green, committee member, said. “We have a great group of people who have worked to revitalize the garden and provide this service, and the vibrance the mural has brought to the garden is the cherry (tomato) on top. We are eager to see people of all ages at Walk with a Doc on Thursday. Don’t forget your costume!”

The garden is a collaborative effort of Paris Regional Medical Center, Health4U, the United Way and several community volunteers with the common mission to provide accessible nutrition and hands-on learning. Local businesses including DudeWorx, WJ Renovations, Land and Company and Kelley Produce have also generously donated materials and services to the garden. It is located on the PRMC campus across from Pavilion II (near the former physical therapy clinic). Anyone is welcome to pick ripe produce from the garden at any time.

