Pro Sports Leagues Discussing What’s Next

3 mins ago

 

The NBA is targeting May 8 as the earliest date team practice facilities could reopen in markets where stay-at-home restrictions to non-essential businesses have eased.

The NHL is exploring the idea of pushing the beginning of next season back by two months. Their has been discussion with teams about starting the 2020-21 campaign in December, rather than October.

MLB is discussing the possibility of a realignment for what would be an abbreviated 2020 season. The new proposal would see all 30 clubs realigned into three divisions of ten teams each.

Under this realignment, teams would likely play regular-season games at their home fields with no fans in attendance

Because the divisions would be geographical, teams would primarily play against natural rivals and within their division, significantly reducing travel.

