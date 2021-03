A convicted sex offender on probation will be headed to prison. Thirty-six-year-old Ronald Glen Anderson, of Paris pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated assault and was sentenced to 35 years behind bars. He must serve about 17 and a half years in prison before becoming eligible for parole. As a result of the plea bargain, a new charge of indecency with a child was dismissed and no more indictments were sought.