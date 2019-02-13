Program Planned For Parents Of Special Education Students

A Special Education Parent’s Night will be held, February 21 at the 1st Baptist Church ROC center in Sulphur Springs. The Sulphur Springs, Cumby, North Hopkins, Miller Grove, Como Pickton, Saltillo, and Sulphur Bluff school districts will all be represented. An overview of ARD testing will be presented by Dr, Vicky Brantley of Region VIII Education Service Center. Representatives from the Texas Workforce Commission (Vocational Rehabilitation) and Partners Resource Network will share information about services for students with disabilities.