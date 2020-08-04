Progress Slow on Virus Relief Bill as Negotiations Continue

Lawmakers in Washington are still hashing out another coronavirus relief bill. It appears Republicans and Democrats largely agree on another 12-hundred dollar check but where they differ is the 600-dollar weekly unemployment benefit. TCU economics professor John Harvey says they’ve got it backwards. He says many of these unemployed people should not go back to work. He says first “hospital beds need to be freed up and we get closer to a vaccination”. He added that these people and businesses need to be supported in the interim. At least several more days of talks are expected.