Prominent Central Texas Rancher Makes Offer To Musk

A Central Texas rancher makes a play to lure Twitter’s new headquarters to the area. Jim Schwertner is the President and CEO of Schwertner Farms. He’s one of the nation’s largest livestock brokers, and he’s in the tiny Williamson County town of Schwertner. And his pitch to Elon Musk goes like this: “Elon, move Twitter to Schwertner, Texas, 38 miles north of Austin, and we will give you 100 acres for free!” Schwertner doesn’t lack elbow room as his land spans more than 20,000 acres across both Williamson and Bell counties. He says Musk can take his pick of whichever 100 acres he would want.