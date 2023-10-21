Proposed Carcass Disposal

TPWD Seeks Public Comment for Proposed Carcass Movement and Disposal Regulations

AUSTIN — Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is seeking public comment before its November Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission meeting on proposed changes to carcass disposal regulations.

TPWD will take public comment on the following proposed changes to the carcass movement and disposal regulations for all Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) susceptible species, with input considered before any action by the commissioners at their November meeting.

These proposed rules would apply when hunter-harvested deer are transported from the ranch of harvest to a final destination at another location (e.g., home, deer processor, taxidermist, etc.):

Disposal of unused parts of a CWD-susceptible species (white-tailed deer, mule deer, elk, red deer, etc.)

By transport, directly or indirectly, to a landfill permitted by the Texas Commission of Environmental Quality to receive such waste; Buried at a depth of no less than three feet below the natural surface of the ground and covered with at least three feet of earthen material or Return to the property where you harvested the animal for disposal.

No person may transport a susceptible species harvested in a Containment Zone or Surveillance Zone from the respective zone to any destination unless you present it at the nearest department-designated check station. The check station shall provide a receipt that must remain with the animal until it reaches its destination.

Opportunities to provide comments for or against these proposals include: