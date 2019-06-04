Proposed: Season Games Increase for NFL in Today’s Sports Update

Texas A&M University-Commerce’s Alex Shillow has been recognized as one of eight winners of this year’s John McLendon Minority Postgraduate Scholarship Award, as announced Monday. Shillow (Pflugerville) is entering his redshirt junior season on the Lion Football team and was a team captain in 2018. Of the eight national winners of the award this year, Shillow is one of three who is earning his bachelor’s degree from a Division II institution, and the only one who is completing his graduate work at a Division II school.

The Texas A&M University-Commerce softball program had announced that Gay McNutt has been promoted to associate head coach. Lion Softball head coach Richie Bruister said. “With the success of our program in five years, it has allowed us to replace an outstanding coach with another outstanding coach.”

Behind three homers and a huge night from Christian Lopes, the Frisco RoughRiders won their debut game in Amarillo with an 8-5 victory over the Sod Poodles. Lopes crushed the second pitch of the game over the left field fence to build an early lead. Charles Leblanc added a solo shot in the second, and Andretty Cordero crushed a tie-breaking homer in the fifth to put the Riders ahead for good. Those two teams will play again tonight at 7:05.

The St Louis Blues evened up the Stanley Cup Final with a 4-2 victory over Boston last night. Game 5 will be Thursday night in Boston.

The UCLA Bruins took game one of the women’s college World Series Final last night as they pounded Oklahoma 16-3. Game two is tonight.

And the Rangers are back in action tonight on 1490am and 96.3fm KPLT as they host Baltimore. Pregame is at 6:30. First pitch at 7:05.

It was game 3 of the Stanley Cup last night The St louis finally got their home win with a 4-2 victory over Boston. That ties the series at 2-2. Gme 5 is Thursday at Boston.

Josh Heupel, the Heisman Trophy runner-up while playing for Oklahoma in 2000, and former North Carolina pass-rushing star Julius Peppers are among 12 players making their first appearance on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot this year. The Hall of Fame class will also include at least one player from outside the highest level of Division I football. Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, who played at Eastern Illinois, is among the first-time-eligible candidates in the so-called divisional category. Among the other first-time candidates are C.J. Spiller of Clemson, Chris Samuels of Alabama and James Laurinaitis of Ohio State. Players become eligible 10 years after their college careers end and when they are done playing professionally. The 2020 class will be announced in January, before the College Football Playoff championship on Jan. 13.

Four preseason games remain too many for Roger Goodell.

The NFL commissioner on Monday reiterated his stance of wanting to reduce the preseason schedule at a time when the league and players’ association have begun preliminary talks on a new collective bargaining agreement. The NFL has long backed reducing the preseason schedule in exchange for expanding the regular season to as many as 18 games. Players have balked at the proposal by citing safety issues and a desire to receive additional compensation for playing a longer regular season.

The Dallas Cowboys started their final week of organized team activities yesterday at The Star. Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch is expected to go through some limited work throughout the week for the first time. A pelvic issue has limited him to rehab work off to the side.

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Gerald McCoy has agreed to a contract with the Carolina Panthers. McCoy, a six-time Pro Bowler, is getting a one-year deal worth up to $10.25 million that includes a $4 million signing bonus.