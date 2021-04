The flood of spam calls dealing with things like your car’s warranty will hopefully become a thing of the past if legislation passed by the state senate becomes law. The bill would prevent the state from selling your personal information. DPS alone has selling Texans Driver’s license information to over 12,000 different companies and state agencies since the 1970s.The bill would prevent DPS, the DMV, TxDOT and Parks and Wildlife from selling your personal information.