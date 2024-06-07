Mark Patrick Header 2020
Prosecutors Wrapping Up Hunter Biden’s Case

Federal prosecutors are wrapping up their gun case against Hunter Biden. They expect two more witnesses Friday in their effort to prove to jurors that the president’s son lied on a mandatory gun purchase form when he said he wasn’t “an unlawful user of, or addicted to” drugs. Prosecutors were still planning to call a drug expert and an FBI chemist, capping a week that has primarily dedicated to highlighting the seriousness of his drug problem through highly personal and sometimes salacious testimony. The President says he will not pardon his son.

