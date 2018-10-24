Paris Ford Lincoln 12-12-12 Charity Giveaway 2018
PTK Honor Society Induction At the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center

4 hours ago

The Beta Zeta chapter of Phi Theta Kappa, the two-year college honor society at Paris Junior College, held fall induction ceremonies at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center campus this week. To be eligible for membership, students must have a grade point average of 3.5. PTK offers students opportunities to develop qualities of scholarship, leadership, fellowship, and service. New PTK members are (Back row left to right): PTK Advisor and Instructor Trina Lubbe, Samantha Vargas, Joshua Rissman, Hayden Joslin, Sylvia Feijen, Olga Bonilla, Dionna Bassham, Shandler Whitson, and Shelby Whitson. (Front row): Shannon Trotter, Maria Osornio, Emma Lane, Jessyka Glasco, Jordan Clinton, and Alexandria Chancellor.

 

Officers for the Phi Theta Kappa honor society chapter at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center were officially inducted into office at special ceremonies this week. The new officeholders are, from left: VP of Communications/Historian Olympia Murillo, VP of Fellowship/Service Sydnee Hawkins, VP of Service Olga Bonilla, VP of Leadership Gladys Pulgarian and SS Campus Vice President Parker Cummings. Not pictured is Rachael Whetstone, Vice President of Scholarship.

