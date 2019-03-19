PTK Induction Held on PJC Campuses

The Beta Zeta chapter of Phi Theta Kappa at Paris Junior College held spring 2019 induction ceremonies in Paris, Sulphur Springs, and Greenville on March 4, 5, and 12. The two-year college honor society inducted nearly 120 students this semester.
PTK offers students opportunities to develop qualities of scholarship, leadership, fellowship, and service. To be eligible, students must have a grade point average of 3.5. They also may become eligible for transfer scholarships.
Inductees light a candle of light and learning and sign the official membership book as part of the ceremony. Many family and friends attended the ceremonies to help celebrate students’ academic achievement.
Newly inducted students from the area include:
Bagwell: Cody Murphy
Brashear: Jaclyn Kreager
Campbell: Ellie White
Commerce: Austin Driver, Kris Garland
Cumby: Jorja Bessonett
Dike: Ryan Vance
Emory: Cheyenne Davis, Charles French, Luke Spoor
Lone Oak: Levi Smith
Mount Pleasant: Breanne Smallwood
Mount Vernon: Noah Andress
Pickton: Cody Raleigh
Point: Makayla Bass, Michael Butler
Sulphur Springs: Rene Aguilar, Chase Crouch, Paiten Daniel, Kate Flores, Justice Floyd, Jaci Glenn, Emma Hampton, Beverly Luna, Jonathan Plumlee, Miracle Ramon, Kamryn Wimberley
Sumner: McKenzy Crabb, Sara Strouse
Wolfe City: Danielle Peterson, Chance Watson
Yantis: Lanie Smith