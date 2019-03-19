PTK Induction Held on PJC Campuses

The Beta Zeta chapter of Phi Theta Kappa at Paris Junior College held spring 2019 induction ceremonies in Paris, Sulphur Springs, and Greenville on March 4, 5, and 12. The two-year college honor society inducted nearly 120 students this semester.

PTK offers students opportunities to develop qualities of scholarship, leadership, fellowship, and service. To be eligible, students must have a grade point average of 3.5. They also may become eligible for transfer scholarships.

Inductees light a candle of light and learning and sign the official membership book as part of the ceremony. Many family and friends attended the ceremonies to help celebrate students’ academic achievement.

Newly inducted students from the area include:

Bagwell: Cody Murphy

Brashear: Jaclyn Kreager

Campbell: Ellie White

Commerce: Austin Driver, Kris Garland

Cumby: Jorja Bessonett

Dike: Ryan Vance

Emory: Cheyenne Davis, Charles French, Luke Spoor

Lone Oak: Levi Smith

Mount Pleasant: Breanne Smallwood

Mount Vernon: Noah Andress

Pickton: Cody Raleigh

Point: Makayla Bass, Michael Butler

Sulphur Springs: Rene Aguilar, Chase Crouch, Paiten Daniel, Kate Flores, Justice Floyd, Jaci Glenn, Emma Hampton, Beverly Luna, Jonathan Plumlee, Miracle Ramon, Kamryn Wimberley

Sumner: McKenzy Crabb, Sara Strouse

Wolfe City: Danielle Peterson, Chance Watson

Yantis: Lanie Smith