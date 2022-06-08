PUBLIC AWARENESS BULLETIN REGARDING PROHIBITION OF FIREWORKS WITHIN THE CITY OF PARIS, TEXAS

In accordance with the City of Paris Ordinance 6.04.001 and Fire Code 5601.1.3, it is illegal to possess, manufacture, store, sale and use Fireworks within the City of Paris.

In 2020, about 15,600 people were treated in U.S. hospital emergency departments for fireworks injuries, and there were at least 18 fireworks-related deaths, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). Of those who were injured, about 1,100 were under 5 years of age, 1,400 were aged 5 to 14, and 1,300 were aged 15 to 19. Injuries included burns and wounds to the hands and fingers (30%); head, face, and ears (22%); eyes (15%); legs (13%); and arms (12%).

In anticipation of the upcoming 4th of July Holiday and in the interest of the public safety, the City Leadership of Paris, Texas has instituted a zero-tolerance position with respect to fireworks in accordance with established municipal code.

Therefore, anyone found to be in possession of fireworks WILL be issued a citation with a maximum fine of $2000.00, and their fireworks will be confiscated and destroyed by the Paris Police and Fire Departments. The best and safest way to enjoy fireworks this upcoming July 4th is to attend a permitted public display by trained professionals.

Paula Portugal, Mayor

Reginald Hughes, Mayor Pro-Tem

Grayson Path, City Manager

Richard Salter, Jr., Chief of Police

Thomas McMonigle, Fire Chief

Russell Thrasher, EMS Chief