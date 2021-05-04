Public Comments Sought For Hwy 82 Project

The Texas Department of Transportation has released a video detailing plans to widen Hwy 82 between the Fannin County line and Lamar County Road 23900 west of Toco. From CR 23900 to Loop 286, plans call for two 12-foot-wide travel lanes in each direction. The video, fact sheets, and contact information for public input are available on the website. A link to that website is on our news website. TxDOT should receive public comments by May 14.

https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/get-involved/about/hearings-meetings/paris/042921.html