" /> Public Comments Sought For Hwy 82 Project – EastTexasRadio.com
cypress basin hospice
Momentum Polaris Get Outside Now
Hess Lawn Mower Header
Titus Regional Orthopedic Sports Medicine Header
Leighann Welk Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017

Public Comments Sought For Hwy 82 Project

3 hours ago

The Texas Department of Transportation has released a video detailing plans to widen Hwy 82 between the Fannin County line and Lamar County Road 23900 west of Toco. From CR 23900 to Loop 286, plans call for two 12-foot-wide travel lanes in each direction. The video, fact sheets, and contact information for public input are available on the website. A link to that website is on our news website. TxDOT should receive public comments by May 14.

https://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/get-involved/about/hearings-meetings/paris/042921.html

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     