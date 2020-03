Because of the Coronoviras outbreak, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins has declared a public health emergency. Five additional cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in addition to the three cases that had already been confirmed. The five new cases include a woman in her 70s, a man in his 40s, a man in his 50s, a man in his 60s and a woman in her 60s. JEnkins said one of the new cases had no previous travel, which indicates the virus is spreading in the community.