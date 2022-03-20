Public Meeting On Cooper Lake At Hopkins County Civic Center

Fort Worth District,

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers officials announce today a public meeting on March 21 at 6 p.m. at the Hopkins County Regional Civic Center, 1200 Houston Street, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482 to provide information and receive public input as it prepares to revise the Master Plan for Jim Chapman Lake, also known as Cooper Lake, and White Oak Creek Mitigation Area. At the conclusion of the presentation there will be an opportunity for the public to view maps, ask questions, and provide comments about the project.

The USACE defines the Master Plan as the strategic land use management document that guides the comprehensive management and development of all recreational, natural, and cultural resources throughout the life of the water resource development project. The Master Plan study area will include Jim Chapman Lake proper as well as the White Oak Mitigation Area and all adjacent recreational and natural resources properties under USACE administration. Key topics to be addressed in the revised Master Plan include revised land classifications, new natural and recreational resource management objectives, recreation facility needs, and special topics such as invasive species management. Revision of the Master Plan will not address in detail the technical operational aspects of the reservoir related to the water supply, flood risk management, or shoreline management permitting missions of the project.

The current Master Plan for Jim Chapman Lake was written in 1988, and the White Oak Mitigation Area Supplement was written in 1990, both far beyond the intended 25-years. The revision is necessary to address changes in regional land use, population, outdoor recreation trends, and USACE management policy. Public participation is critical to the successful revision of the Master Plan. Questions pertaining to the proposed revision can be addressed to: Matt Seavey, Lake Manager, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, 64 Clear Springs Park, Texarkana, TX 75501. Information about the meeting and Master Plan Revision is available on the following website: https://www.swf.usace.army.mil/About/Lakes-and-Recreation-Information/Master-Plan-Updates/Jim-Chapman-Lake/. Documents related to the public meeting can be downloaded from that website beginning March 18.