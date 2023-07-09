Public Meetings will Outline US 82 Projects in Red River County

PARIS – Texas Department of Transportation officials will hold two public meetings will be held in July to discuss and present details of two proposed projects on US 82 near Clarksville in Red River County.

A virtual public meeting presenting the same materials will be open to public comment and input from 5:30 p.m. July 21 through 11:59 p.m. July 28 at US 82 (West of Clarksville) Project and US 82 (East of Clarksville) Project (txdot.gov). If you do not have internet access, you can call (903) 784-1357 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to ask questions and access project materials during the project development process.

The in-person public meetings will be conducted in an open house format where the public can come and go at their convenience to review printed materials and ask TxDOT staff questions.

The first in-person public meeting is set for 5:30 to 7 p.m. July 11 at the Detroit High School Gymnasium at 610 1st Street Northwest in Detroit, Texas, for the project west of Clarksville. This project will extend from West Division Street in Blossom, Texas, to the junction of BU 82 and State Highway 37 in Clarksville; a distance of approximately 20.2 miles.

The second in-person public meeting is set for 5:30 to 7 p.m. July 13 at the Avery ISD Cafeteria at 150 San Antonio Drive in Avery, Texas, for the project east of Clarksville. This project will extend from FM 114 east of Clarksville to the Red River/Bowie County line, a distance of approximately 16.8 miles.

Proposed improvements to US 82 east and west of Clarksville, Texas, consist of widening the roadway to a four-lane divided highway in rural areas, and a five-lane arterial with a continuous left-turn lane in suburban areas of Lamar and Red River Counties.

These projects would require additional right-of-way, officials said. The meetings will be conducted in English, but a translator or interpreter will be provided for those who have difficulty communicating in English. Accommodation will also be made for persons with a disability, to help them participate in the meeting. Please provide notice of such a need by July 6, 2023 by calling (903) 737-9213.

Public comments and input on these proposed projects can be submitted at the in-person public meetings; by email to Daniel.Taylor@txdot.gov ; or by mail addressed to Daniel Taylor, P.E., 3600 West Loop 286, Paris, TX 75460. Verbal comments can be submitted by voicemail by calling (903) 689-3461. All comments must be received or postmarked before Friday, July 28, 2023.

Questions about the projects or the public meetings should be directed to Taylor at (903) 689-3461, or Daniel.Taylor@txdot.gov .

For more information, contact Tim.McAlavy@txdot.gov or (903) 737-9213.