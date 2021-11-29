Public Notices For Some Hopkins County School District

Miller Grove ISD will conduct a public meeting on Monday (Dec 13) at 6:00 pm in the High School Library to review and discuss the 2021 School Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas (FIRST) rating. They base this year’s rating of Above Standard on the 2019-2020 fiscal year.

Saltillo ISD will conduct a public meeting on Thursday (Dec 16) at 6:00 pm in the Superintendent’s office to review and discuss the 2021 School Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas (FIRST) rating. They base this year’s rating of Superior on the 2019-2020 fiscal year.

Sulphur Bluff ISD will conduct a public meeting on Thursday (Dec 16) at 6:00 pm in the Board Room to review and discuss the 2021 School Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas (FIRST) rating. They base this year’s rating of Superior on the 2019-2020 fiscal year.

Como–Pickton announced the district will conduct a public hearing on Monday, December 13, at 6 p.m. in the Como-Pickton Conference Center, 13017 Texas Hwy 11 East, Como, Texas, to discuss results from the 2020-2021 Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas (FIRST) report.