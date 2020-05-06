Public Urged To Utilize State Website for Coronavirus Information and Questions

Governor Gregg Abbott is urging Texans to be aware of important websites created by the state to deal with the Coronavirus-COVID 19 pandemic and related issues. The easiest portal to the site is: Texas.gov. At this site there is a large red banner at the top of the page titled “ Public Health Alert”. That will take you to links for information about COVID 19 including test sites, re-opening the economy, prevention tips and case counts.

There are also links to support services such as unemployment benefits, small business assistance, Medicaid and Chips services, frontline childcare and a school meal finder.

Also on the site are links to people who want to volunteer in the fight against Coronavirus or donate money or supplies.

That site again is www.texas.gov.