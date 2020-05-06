" /> Public Urged To Utilize State Website for Coronavirus Information and Questions – EastTexasRadio.com
Public Urged To Utilize State Website for Coronavirus Information and Questions

6 mins ago

 

Governor Gregg Abbott is urging Texans to be aware of important websites created by the state to deal with the Coronavirus-COVID 19 pandemic and related issues.  The easiest portal to the site is: Texas.gov.  At this site there is a large red banner at the top of the page titled “ Public Health Alert”. That will take you to links for information about COVID 19 including test sites, re-opening the economy, prevention tips and case counts.

There are also links to support services such as unemployment benefits, small business assistance,  Medicaid and Chips services, frontline childcare and  a school meal finder.

Also on the site are links to people who want to volunteer in the fight against Coronavirus or donate money or supplies.

That site again is www.texas.gov.

