Public’s Help Requested On Hit-And-Run

The Texas Department of Public Safety is asking for assistance from the public on a hit-and-run crash that occurred at approximately 8:23 pm Sunday (Apr 28) on FM 2767 near SH-31 in Gregg County.

Reportedly, a pedestrian, identified as Bridget Lee Scott, 38, of Longview, was walking across FM 2767 when she was struck by a northbound white pickup, possibly Chevrolet.

Scott was transported to Trinity Mother Francis Hospital-Tyler in critical condition. Witnesses and video obtained from a nearby business show a white pickup truck traveling north at approximately the same time Scott was struck.

The vehicle in question may have damage to the hood, windshield, front quarter panel or any similar combination.

Investigators would like to speak to the driver of the pickup. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Longview DPS Office at 903-758-1789 and talk to Trooper Rappold or Sergeant Thomas. The department is also asking area collision repair facilities to be watchful and call if a vehicle with damage described above is presented for repair. Information may remain anonymous if requested.