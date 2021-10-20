“Puffs” Opens Thursday at Paris Junior College

The first play of the 2021-2022 “Raise Your Voice!” season at Paris Junior College opens Thursday evening at 7:30 p.m. “Puffs, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic” is the first in-person production in the Ray E. Karrer Theater in nearly two years.

For seven years a certain boy wizard went to a certain Wizard School and conquered evil. This, however, is not his story. In the play written by Matt Cox, this is the story of the Puffs… who just happened to be there too. This tale is for anyone who has never been destined to save the world.

“For all the laughter, and there has been a lot of laughter with the cast so far,” said PJC Drama Instructor and play Director Robyn R. Huizinga, “I think the best thing about Puffs is the importance of the motto ‘third and nothing,’ because it’s a play for every underdog that’s ever been out there.”

The New York Times proclaimed PUFFS, “A fast-paced romp through the ‘Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic.’ For POTTERphiliacs who grew up alongside Potter and are eager to revisit that world, ‘PUFFS’ exudes a jovial, winking fondness for all things Harry!”

“It’s been a fun process getting everything together and working on the set, said Stage Manager Andy Johnson. “Audiences can expect lots of laughs, lots of pokes at the early 1990s time period and many jokes.”

The play focuses on three potential heroes just trying to make it through a magic school that proves to be very dangerous for children. The Puffs are a group of well-meaning, loyal outsiders with a thing for badgers.

“It’s very fast-paced and very funny,” said PJC student Nate Sipe, playing Oliver Rivers who is one of the three potential heroes. “It’s something you can look forward to and have fun with. I’m very confident that it’s going to be a great show.”

“Puffs” is not authorized, sanctioned, licensed or endorsed by J.K Rowling, Warner Bros. or any person or company associated with the Harry Potter books, films or play.

The play runs a little over two hours with a ten-minute intermission at 7:30 p.m., Oct. 21-23 and 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 24 in the Ray E. Karrer Theater in the Administration Building at 2400 Clarksville Street. Tickets are $15 general admission, $10 for senior adults and students, $5 with a donation of a new toy for local charities, or free with a current PJC ID. Tickets will be available at the door. For more information please email pjcdrama@parisjc.edu

Cast of “Puffs”: Wayne Hopkins – Carlton Bell; Oliver Rivers – Nate Sipe; Megan Jones – Sommer Lee; Narrator – Chaston Tomlin; Narrator Understudy – Connor Kirkley; Ernie Mac and A Very Tall Man/Seamus/A Certain Potions Teacher/Professor Turban/Ghost History Teach/Professor Locky/Mr. Nick/Sal/Second Headmaster/Real Mr. Moody – Frederic Adam Doss; Hannah and First Headmaster/Professor McG./Professor Sproutty/Xavia Jones/ Professor Lanny/ Runes Teach/Ms. Babble – Ollivia Stiles; J. Finch Fletchley and Uncle Dave/Goyle/A Fat Friar/Clumsy Longbottom/Hermeoone #3/Viktor/Mr. Bagman/Zach Smith – Isaiah Fowler; Leanne and Ginny/Helga/Frenchy – Lisa Martin; Sally Perks and Hermeoone/Blondo Malfoy/Rowena/Rita Scooter/Bippy – Annabel Doss; Susie Bones and Harry/Colin/Hermeoone #2/Ric Gryff – Brenna Mills; Cedric/Mr. Voldy – Hunter Anderson; Myrtle – Ann-Marie Sokol; and Death Buddies to be played by all.

Crew of “Puffs”: Director and Choreographer – Robyn R. Huizinga; Stage Manager – Andy Johnson; Fight Direction/Costumer – Will Walker; Deck Crew Chief – Connor Kirkley; Deck Crew – Ann-Marie Sokol, Dee Jackson, Celia Hagler; Spotlight Operators – Aria Scroggins, Kaleb Sikes; Front of House – Sarah Rodriguez; Lighting Design – Connor Kirkley; Light Crew – Nate Sipe, Hunter Anderson, Aria Scroggins, Andy Johnson; Additional Costumes – Cast of Puffs; Scenery – Drama faculty, Stagecraft I, and Theatre Practicum I & III classes; Specialty Artwork – Andrea Doss; Prop Designers – Will Walker, Annabel Doss, Andy Johnson, Ollivia Stiles, Frederic Adam Doss; Sound Design and Sound Board Operator – Robyn R. Huizinga.