Pump Prices Rise Slightly

Gasoline prices jumped slightly this week…up 2-cents a gallon according to AAA-Texas. Dan Armbruster says their survey shows the average now at $2.81 a gallon statewide. The good news he says is after we pass Labor Day, prices should start coming down
