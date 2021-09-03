Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
Pump Prices Rise Slightly

A gas pump hozzle is shown in Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2010, in Portland, Ore. Oil prices slipped toward $82 a barrel Thursday, pausing from a rally that lifted the commodity to a three-month high this week amid a weakening dollar and positive corporate earnings. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Gasoline prices jumped slightly this week…up 2-cents a gallon according to AAA-Texas. Dan Armbruster says their survey shows the average now at $2.81 a gallon statewide. The good news he says is after we pass Labor Day, prices should start coming down

