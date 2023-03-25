Purley VFD Busy This Month

Saturday night, Mar 18, at approximately 10:25, Purley Volunteer Fire Department, along with South Franklin, Mt. Vernon, and Winnsboro fire departments, were notified of a structure fire in the 1400 block of CR 4420. Tanker 3 arrived on the scene to find one camper trailer fully involved. Crews pulled an attack line and contained the fire from spreading to adjacent structures. They reported no injuries at the time of this incident.

Thursday, Mar 34, at around 3:30 pm, Franklin County Fire Departments worked a possible structure fire with likely burn victims. Crews arrived on the scene to find a grease fire they had already extinguished before arrival and two burn patients with second and third-degree burns over 30% of their bodies. Flight for Life had auto-launched, given the nature of the 911 call. Crews assisted EMS with patient care and transport. Both patients went to Parkland Burn Center in stable condition. Great work by all on the scene.

Purley Fire Department has responded to several calls in the past few days, including multiple vehicle crashes, fires, and medical calls. Please pray for all the families involved in these incidents. Information and photo provided by Kat Brewer.