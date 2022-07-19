Qualifying Full-Time PJC Students To Get Free Laptops this fall

Paris Junior College will be giving laptops to qualifying full-time students in the fall semester.

To qualify, students must register for a minimum of 12 semester credit hours, of which nine of those hours must be in face-to-face classes, whether in Fall 1 or 2 eight-week terms or the Fall 16-week semester. The offer is not available to dual credit/concurrent students.

Students are encouraged but not required to apply for financial aid by completing the FAFSA at www.fafsa.gov . Once students have registered for fall classes, paid their tuition in full or set up a payment plan, their names will be added to the list of those receiving laptops. It will be first-come, first-serve for those meeting the criteria.

During the first week of the fall semester, vouchers will be distributed allowing students to get their laptops from the College Bookstore. Should a student drop their classes, they must return the laptop to PJC.

For more information, contact Sheila Reece, Vice President of Student Access and Success, at 903-782-0211.