Quality Care ER in Paris Has New COVID-19 Antibody Testing

There are several ways to test for the Coronavirus. Quality Care ER is now offering both PCR and Antibody testing.

Antibody Test

These tests detect antibodies that are produced by your body to help fight infections and usually remain in the blood for some period of time. They will usually help you fight that infection again in case you are re-exposed. These antibodies in time should be present in anyone who has been exposed to Coronavirus in the past. You could have recovered from Covid-19 already or you may have been exposed to Coronavirus and had no symptoms.

· Finger stick test

· Results back during your visit

(2-15 min)

PCR tests PCR tests look for evidence of actual coronavirus in your body now. You could have symptoms or not. It is done with a nasal/pharyngeal cotton swab. This is sent to a lab for testing and results come back in 24-48 hours · PCR tests can help diagnose active COVID-19. They generally can not tell if someone has had the Coronavirus and since recovered.