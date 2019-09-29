Queen City’s Teacher Honored

A&M-Texarkana and Texas A&M System Fellowship

Grows Local Talent to Lead Local Schools

TEXARKANA, Texas – Amy Giles is Texas A&M University-Texarkana’s selection for the first-ever We Teach Texas Leadership Fellow Scholarship. Giles, an art teacher at Queen City High School, received her Master’s Degree in Curriculum and Instruction from A&M-Texarkana in 2015. As a recipient of the We Teach Texas Leadership Fellow Scholarship, she will pursue a Master of Science degree in Educational Administration from Texas A&M University-Texarkana. She will also attend the chancellor’s conference, participate in an advisory committee, and be a positive advocate for education.

The idea behind the We Teach Texas Leadership Fellow Scholarship is simple. Find talented local teachers who are invested in their communities and groom them into academic and administrative leaders capable of guiding their local school districts to success. “Dedicated teachers like Amy Giles are working hard every day to enable students in our public schools to be successful and well prepared for their future,” said Elaine Mendoza, Chair of The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents. “The We Teach Texas Leadership Fellow Scholarship is how we recognize and invest in these educators to grow our local talent.”

“We are thrilled to award the first Leadership Fellow Scholarship at A&M-Texarkana to Amy Giles,” said TAMUT President Dr. Emily Cutrer. “When the selection committee began the process of evaluating students, it was clear that Amy was who we were looking for to honor. She is a hard-working, dedicated educator who is herself a product of the district where she currently teaches. She’s working toward her administrator’s certificate so she can continue to make a difference in the lives of Queen City Students. That is precisely what the We Teach Texas initiative is all about.”

We selected only one recipient for the We Teach Texas Leadership Fellow Scholarship from each of the 11 Texas A&M University System campuses across the state. The Texas A&M University System is ranked No. 1 in Texas in the production of initial educator certificates and has been providing highly qualified teachers for Texas schools for more than 100 years.