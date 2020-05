Austin Public Health says some other jurisdictions have reported 2-to-3-percent of coronavirus patients testing positive for the disease a second time. Health authority Dr. Mark Escott says it’s still very unclear just how immune the average person becomes once they finally recover.

He says he does fully expect to see a rise in re-infections in the Austin-area. He says in some cases, a recovered patient may not be immune, but they are more protected than they were before.