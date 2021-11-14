Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header
Sandlin – Find New Roads – It’s All About You Aug 2017
cypress basin hospice
RPM Staffing Header
Erin Conrad – Edward Jones Header
Titus Regional Orthopedic Sports Medicine Header
Momentum Get a New Polaris Header
Mid America Pet Food Header

Quilts On Display At Whatley Center

Quilts created by local quilters are on display in the Whatley Center foyer in an annual tradition for the NTCC art department. For the fifth year, quilters bring their treasured art to share with the community. The exhibit runs from Friday, Nov 12, through Wednesday, Dec 1. A reception is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov 17 at 12:30 pm in the Whatley Center foyer, with refreshments.

“It has been a pleasure to meet these quilters and see their beautiful handiwork. It is going to be a wonderful exhibit,” Mileah Hall, NTCC Assistant Professor of Art, said.

It is open to the public to view the exhibit during regular business hours, but please call ahead at 903-434-8181 to ensure we have the gallery open.

Privacy Policy | Contact Us | Contest Rules | FCC Public Profile: Contact Sheila Wade at sheila@easttexasradio.com
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved                                     