Quitman Man Charged With Corpse Abuse

Robby Earle Moseley

Wood County Sheriff’s Office

Quitman Police arrested Robby Earle Moseley, 32, of Quitman, for allegedly tossing the cremated ashes from an urn while burglarizing a home. The house was in the 800-block of N. Winnsboro in Quitman. Police witnessed Mosely leaving the house, and he re-entered and exited through another door. When the victim returned home, she found cremated remains of her husband “thrown all over the floor inside the house. Officials charged Moseley with the felony offense of corpse abuse and burglary, and he is in jail on a $35,000 bond.