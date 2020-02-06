Quitman Woman Dies In Wood County Crash

From Texas DPS Trooper Jean Dark

Troopers responded to a three-vehicle fatal crash Wednesday at 5:17 PM, on SH-37, three miles north of Quitman in Wood County. The investigator’s preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2012 Honda Civic, Angelica Brocke Blalock, 22, of Quitman, was traveling north on SH-37 and had slowed to make a left turn onto FM-69 when she was struck from behind by a 2013 Chevrolet Spark driven by Canyon Ray Davis, 19, of Winnsboro, who was also northbound. The impact caused the Honda to travel into the southbound lane of traffic where a southbound 2008 Dodge Ram driven by Grayling Jones, 60, of Mineola, struck it.

Blalock was transported to UT Health–Quitman where Judge Janae Holland later pronounced her. Blalock was taken to Lowe Funeral Home in Quitman. Both Davis and Jones show to have sustained non-incapacitating injuries. The crash remains under investigation.