Rabies Confirmed In Northeast Portion Of Paris

Paris Police report a confirmed case of rabies in the Northeast part of town. Officers received a report of a strangely acting skunk that was possibly sick. They put the animal down, and it tested positive for rabies. Residents must be alert and report stray dogs, cats, or wild animals behaving strangely. Vaccinating your pet against rabies remains the best way to protect your pets and family. There is no treatment for rabies once an animal shows symptoms, so it’s important to keep vaccinations up to date.