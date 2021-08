A raffle will be held to benefit the family of Paris PD detective Chris Widner who died at a Tyler hospital Sunday of complications from COVID. You can get tickets at Blossom Hardware, NuStart Nutrition, or call Michael Fox 903-517-3227. Drawing will be Saturday 9/11/2021. You’ll have the chance to win either a Colt M4 or AR-15 rifle. Detective Widner leaves behind a wife, his 14-year-old son and 2 stepdaughters.