Rail Road Repair Closes TX 11

SH 11 Railroad Crossing to Close in Newsome For Repairs

Traffic detoured through Scroggins

WHEN:

Friday, Apr 3, from 7:00 am until 7:00 pm or until crews complete work.

WHERE:

The railroad crossing on State Highway 11 in Newsome.

MEDIA:

TxDOT will close SH 11 to traffic at the railroad crossing.

ATLANTA — Motorists who frequently travel State Highway 11 through Newsome in western Camp County will need to find an alternate route on Friday (Apr 3). Kansas City Southern Railroad will be closing the highway to through-traffic on this date to make repairs to the railroad crossing.

TxDOT will officially detour traffic on a signed route on FM 115, FM 1448, and FM 1519. Portable message boards will be placed near the railroad crossing beforehand to warn motorists of the scheduled road closure. The construction schedule and road closure can change due to inclement weather or other unforeseen problems.

Anyone having any questions about the road closure, detour routes, or construction work can call the Texas Department of Transportation Mount Pleasant maintenance section at 903-572-8511 for more information.