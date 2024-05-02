North and Central Texas

Severe thunderstorms, with the potential for significant flooding, are expected to persist this morning across Central and East Texas. The flood threat will remain high through the morning! Additional storms are forecasted to develop across western North Texas this afternoon, posing the highest threat of severe weather. A broken line of storms will then traverse the region tonight, with the possibility of a few intense storms overnight.

In addition to the severe weather, there will be a threat of flooding tonight into tomorrow morning, mainly across areas that have received heavy rain over the last several days. Average rainfall totals range from 1 to 4 inches, with localized higher amounts near 4 to 6 inches possible. Use extra caution at low water crossings and in areas of poor drainage like urban or construction zones.

A Flood Watch is in effect for parts of North and Central Texas tonight and tomorrow morning. Possible Impacts: Flooding may occur in low-lying, urban, and poor drainage areas. Rapid rises will be possible on creeks, streams, and rivers. Actions to Take: Those living in areas prone to flooding should prepare to take action should flooding develop. Rainfall Amounts: Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches, with isolated higher amounts of 5 inches.

Periodic chances for showers and thunderstorms will continue through the weekend. Intense storms and heavy rainfall are sometimes possible, so keep an eye on the forecast over the next several days. High temperatures in the mid-80s to near 90 degrees are expected by Tuesday/Wednesday of next week. Summer is on its way.

Today and Tonight

Scattered to widespread showers and thunderstorms, it will continue to push through North and Central Texas into the morning hours before clearing off to the east. Our primary concern will be the flash flooding threat, with impacts potentially lingering through the afternoon.

Additional potential for severe weather will return across North and Central Texas through the overnight hours tonight. The primary threats will be large hail, damaging winds, and flash flooding. There will be a low chance for isolated tornadoes as well.

Friday through Wednesday

Daily storm chances will continue through the weekend. Heavy rainfall will likely accompany this activity and could lead to localized flash flooding concerns, especially over areas where recent rainfall has already saturated.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Timely reports of severe weather and flooding tonight will be greatly appreciated.

South Central and Southwest Arkansas, North Central and Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, and East and Northeast Texas

A Flood Watch along and south of I-20 continues until 7:00 pm Thursday. Rainfall amounts will range from 1 to 3 inches, with isolated higher amounts possible, through early Friday evening.

Heavy rainfall will return to east Texas regions of the ArkLaTex overnight, expanding east through the course of the day Friday. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected, with higher isolated amounts possibly over Deep East Texas.

Under mostly cloudy skies, highs will climb into the mid to upper 80s this afternoon.

Showers and storms will increase from east Texas across the ArkLaTex throughout the day.

Today and Tonight

Showers and a few embedded thunderstorms will shift east across Northeast Texas, Southeast Oklahoma, and Southwest Arkansas today before diminishing from west to east by afternoon. However, expect additional scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop and spread over the region late tonight, ahead of another upper-level disturbance and weak surface front. Brief heavy rainfall will be possible in the stronger storms today and late tonight, which may result in minor flooding of low lying, poor drainage areas.

Friday through Wednesday

Numerous showers and thunderstorms will continue over the region Friday before diminishing by afternoon. Brief heavy rainfall may result in minor flooding of low-lying, poor-drainage areas. Expect showers and thunderstorms to become more scattered over the region Saturday through Monday before drier and hotter conditions return Tuesday and Wednesday.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Do not expect spotter activation through tonight.