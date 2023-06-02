Rain For Your Weekend

North and Central Texas



Today (Friday) will be mostly sunny and seasonably warm, with high temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Shower and thunderstorm chances will increase from west to east tonight, with the best storm chances across western North Texas. Do not expect severe storms; frequent lightning and locally heavy rainfall will accompany the stronger storms. Tonight’s lows will range from the mid-60s to the lower 70s.



A complex of storms may invade North Texas early Saturday morning, with additional development possible during the afternoon. The bulk of the rainfall will be north of the I-20 corridor.



Expect more widespread showers and storms during the day Sunday. Slow-moving cells may produce heavy rainfall, which could result in flooding issues.

Today and Tonight

Thunderstorms will approach out of West Texas late tonight. Do not anticipate severe weather.

Saturday through Thursday

Thunderstorm chances will be primarily north of the I-20 corridor on Saturday, with more widespread activity expected on Sunday. Heavy rainfall and frequent lightning will be the main threats during the weekend when flooding is possible. Daytime thunderstorms chances will continue during the upcoming workweek.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Do not expect spotter activation at this time.

South Central and Southwest Arkansas, North Central and Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, and East and Northeast Texas



High temperatures on Friday will range from near 90 to the middle 90s.

Today and tonight

Expect no hazardous weather.

Saturday through Thursday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will increase in coverage areawide Saturday into Sunday as a weak upper-level disturbance settles across the region. Isolated strong thunderstorms producing locally gusty winds and brief heavy rainfall may be possible. The chances for showers and thunderstorms will diminish from north to south across the area on Monday, becoming isolated and limited to the afternoon and evening hours from Tuesday through Thursday.

SPOTTER INFORMATION STATEMENT

Do not expect spotter activation at this time.