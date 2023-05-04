Rain Returns

North and Central Texas



Another round of strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon across North and Central Texas. Storms will initiate along a north-south oriented dryline expected to be just west of our region. Expect the most significant concentration across Central Texas, where damaging winds, large hail, and flash flooding will be a threat. Across North Texas, isolated to scattered strong to severe storms may pose mainly large hail and damaging winds threat.



Warm and humid weather is expected Friday through Tuesday, with lows generally in the 60s and highs from the mid-80s across the east to the mid-90s in the west. Expect scattered showers and storms each afternoon and evening. Strong to severe storms will be possible, especially Friday through Sunday. Hail and gusty winds will be the primary hazards. Check back over the week and weekend for new updates!

South Central and Southwest Arkansas, North Central and Northwest Louisiana, Southeast Oklahoma, and East and Northeast Texas



Showers and thunderstorms will return to our four-state area this evening, but thankfully severe storms will be few and far between. Amounts will be light to start back into a wet pattern with only a tenth to maybe half inch overnight.