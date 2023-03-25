Rains County Finds Missing Child

The Rains County Sheriff’s Office found a missing five-year-old Miguel, with autism and nonverbal, in a pond on the property. He was wearing a light blue shirt with Dr. Seuss characters on it. The search ended at 9:00 Thursday night.

On Thursday at approximately 6:10 pm, Rains County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for service. The call was regarding a missing five-year-old male child from a residence located on FM 2737.

Rains County Sheriff’s Office dispatch gave information:

Missing five-year-old, four-foot tall, non-verbal autistic male. Last seen wearing a teal shirt with a Dr. Seuss character print.

When law enforcement arrived, they activated an incident command and started a search. As that continued, more agencies came to assist. Finally, at approximately 8:57 pm, the search ended. They recovered a male child matching the description in a pond on the property. They later identified the missing child. – Sheriff Michael Hopkins