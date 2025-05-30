Rains County JP

A Rains County grand jury has indicted Justice of the Peace Robert Jenkins Franklin. He was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Van Zandt County jail but later released. FRanklin is also the defendant in a federal lawsuit accusing him of official oppression and witness tampering, The indictments were for pressuring witnesses to give false testimony and threatening a man in a criminal case. FRAnklin allegedly coerced his employee to sign false document, threatened a man to take plea.