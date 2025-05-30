Mid America Pet Food Header
La Quinta Mt Pleasant Header
Sandlin Header 2024
Cypress Basin Hospice 2024 Header
Header Mowers Header 2024
ETB Hiring Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
McKay Law Header

Rains County JP

Rains County JP Robert Jenkins FRanklin
Photo Courtesy of Rains County

A Rains County grand jury has indicted Justice of the Peace Robert Jenkins Franklin. He was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Van Zandt County jail but later released. FRanklin is also the defendant in a federal lawsuit accusing him of official oppression and witness tampering,  The indictments were for pressuring witnesses to give false testimony and  threatening a man in a criminal case. FRAnklin allegedly coerced his employee to sign false document, threatened a man to take plea.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT JUSTICE THORNBURG AT [email protected] OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR [email protected].

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us | NewsBreak Profile
© Copyright 2025, All Rights Reserved