A 60-year-old Rains County man was arrested by Sulphur Springs police for allegedly using vulgar language and making alarming statements about the El Paso massacre. Allen Ray Stuart of Emory was issued a criminal trespass warning at the Walmart in Sulphur Springs and then made the other disturbing comments at Starbucks. His bond was set at $150,000 on a Terroristic Threat charge, and he is no longer listed on the county inmate roster.