Three Dead in Rains County Crash

Shortly after noon, Thursday , Troopers responded to a two vehicle fatal crash on SH-276 inside the city limits of East Tawakoni in Rains County. Preliminary crash investigation revealed that the driver of a 1999 Nissan Maxima, Eddy Clyde Yeley, 32, of Lone Oak was traveling eastbound on SH-276 and for a yet to be determined reason, drove on the wrong side of the roadway and struck a 2015 Ford F-150 traveling west. The driver of the Ford was identified as Richard Clayton Lemoine, 29, of Point TX. A passenger in the Ford was identified as Robert Michael Jones, 74, also of Point TX. Both drivers were pronounced at the scene by Judge Paul Foley and were taken to Wilson-Orwosky funeral home in Emory. Jones was transported to Hunt County Regional Hospital where he later passed. The crash remains under investigation an no further information is available at this time.