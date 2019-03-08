Hess Lay-Z-Boy Recliner Header
Ralph Hall, Oldest Congressman In US House History, Dead At 95

2 hours ago

 

Former Rep. Ralph Hall, of Rockwall, who served in the U.S. House, has died. Hall was the oldest-ever member of the House, the news organization reports. Hall became the oldest member in 2012. He was 91 when he left office in 2014. Hall was elected to Congress as a Democrat in 1980 to represent northeast Texas. The Fourth Congressional District currently includes Bowie, Camp, Cass, Delta, Fannin, Franklin, Grayson, Hopkins, Hunt, Lamar, Marion, Morris, Rains, Red River, Rockwall, and Titus counties. It also includes parts of Collin and Upshur counties. Hall was 95.

