Ramsay Announces Intention to Run for Fourth Term as District Attorney, 8th Judicial District

SULPHUR SPRINGS—October 4, 2023—Will Ramsay has announced that he will seek re-election as the District Attorney of the 8th Judicial District. Ramsay, a Republican, has held the post since he took the oath of office on January 1, 2013.

The 8th Judicial District Attorney’s Office serves Delta, Franklin and Hopkins counties.

“It has now been over a decade that the people of the 8th Judicial District have entrusted me to seek justice on their behalf. This has been one of the great blessings of my life.”

“With the help of an amazing team, we have built this District Attorney’s Office into one of the best in the State of Texas. Working with District Judge Eddie Northcutt, we have ensured that criminal cases move through the judicial system in a timely and efficient manner.”

“My goal has always been to work with law enforcement to ensure the dangerous people are removed from our communities so that these counties can continue to be places where people desire to live and raise their families. We will continue to give victims a voice in the face of evil and help light conquer darkness.”

“I hope to continue to build public trust by executing the duties of this office in a manner worthy of the people I represent.”