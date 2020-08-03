Rangers Avoid Sweep Plus Stars Are Back Tonight

The Dallas Mavericks lose another close game in the bubble. Sports brought to you by RENO TIRE AND SERVICE CENTER.

Luka Doncic had 40 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds for the Mavericks, but it wasn’t enough as they let a 15 point lead slip away. Phoenix walked away with a 117-115 victory over Dallas.

Despite losing the game, Dallas clinched their first NBA playoff berth since 2015-16 when the Memphis Grizzlies suffered a 108-106 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday.

local schools are allowed to start two-a-day workouts today. Volleyball and football teams will be working out starting today. Volleyball will begin playing games next week.

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has tested positive for COVID-19, the team announced Sunday.

Pederson informed his players Sunday after a second positive test confirmed his diagnosis.

The 52-year-old is asymptomatic and feeling fine. He’s believed to have contracted the disease caused by the coronavirus outside of the team’s training facility.

Willie Calhoun hit a tie-breaking sacrifice fly after the Giants walked the bases loaded in the seventh inning, Joey Gallo followed with a three-run home run and the Texas Rangers beat San Francisco 9-5 on Sunday to avoid a three-game sweep. Texas is off today before starting a series in Oakland tomorrow night.

The Dallas Stars play their first game back tonight as they take on the Vegas Golden Knights at 5:30. Dallas has a chance to take the number one seed headed to the playoffs. They are in a round robin tournament with Vegas, St. Louis and Colorado for that top spot.