Rangers Comeback Falls Short In Today’s Sports Update

North Lamar junior shortstop, Ashlyn Reavis, was selected by the Texas Girls Coaches Association to compete in the Red-Blue All-Star Game July 9 in Arlington. Reavis batted .459 for the season. She also had 40 RBIs while scoring 54 runs for NL. Out of 128 plate appearances, Reavis only struck out two times.

UCLA claims the softball national championship after a 5-4 win last night. OU tied the game up with a two-out solo home run in the top of the 7th inning. The Bruins won it though on a walk-off single by Kinsley Washington. It’s UCLA’s 12th national title.

Trailing 3-2 after six, the Frisco RoughRiders scored five runs in the final three innings to knock off Amarillo 7-3 Tuesday night. After tying the game in the seventh, the Riders pulled ahead for good in the eighth on an RBI double from Josh Altmann and a two-run homer from Michael De Leon. In addition to his go-ahead double in the eighth, Altmann also had given the Riders a 2-1 lead with a double in the sixth.

Kevin Durant is out and Klay Thompson is questionable as the two Golden State Warriors stars battle injuries ahead of Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Durant, who has not played since injuring his calf on May 8 against the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference semifinals, did not participate in Tuesday’s practice but appears to be getting closer to a return as he continues to work behind the scenes. Tonight Toronto visits Oakland. Tipoff is set for 8:00 pm.

Pedro Severino hit a career-high three home runs and thwarted Texas’ ninth-inning rally with a wild defensive play, lifting the Baltimore Orioles over the Rangers 12-11 Tuesday night. Game two of that series is tonight on 1490am and 96.3fm KPLT. Pregame is at 6:30. First pitch at 7:05.

The New England Patriots have informed veteran tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins that he is being released. Seferian-Jenkins had signed a modest one-year, $895,000 contract on April 10, and he was vying for a roster spot at a position where the Patriots are transitioning without the retired Rob Gronkowski. The contract included just $50,000 in guaranteed money. Seferian-Jenkins wasn’t at the team’s mandatory minicamp Tuesday, with coach Bill Belichick foreshadowing his release by saying that all players who were required to be present had reported.

Cleveland Browns running back Duke Johnson reiterated on the first day of minicamp that he still wants to be traded. Johnson skipped voluntary workouts last month in the aftermath of the Browns adding Kareem Hunt, but he was in Cleveland on Tuesday. Johnson, who claimed that Brown’s General Manager John Dorsey was shopping him a month before he made his trade request, added there’s nothing the team can do at this point to change his mind about wanting a trade.

New York Jets running back Le’Veon Bell says he and Adam Gase are texting buddies and BFFs, even though he knows his coach reportedly didn’t want him on the team. Bell, in his first face-to-face session with reporters since signing a four-year, $52 million contract in March, insisted Tuesday that recent reports regarding Gase’s negative feelings about the signing of Bell as a free agent haven’t damaged their rapport.