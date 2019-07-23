Rangers Drop 8th Straight in Today’s Sports Update

Marco Gonzales recovered from a shaky start to throw seven strong innings, Austin Nola hit a three-run homer to put Seattle ahead for good, and the Mariners handed the Texas Rangers their eighth straight loss with a 7-3 victory Monday night. Game 2 of the series is tonight at 9:10pm.

Houston Astros rookie slugger Yordan Alvarez homered and knocked in a pair of runs on Monday in an 11-1 win over the Oakland A’s, making him the first player to have 35 RBIs in his first 30 career games since runs batted in became an official statistic in 1920. Alvarez, 22, passed Albert Pujols, who had 34 RBIs in his first 30 games with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2001.

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Jarran Reed has been suspended for the first six games of the 2019 season for a violation of the NFL’s personal conduct policy. The violation stems from a 2017 domestic violence case in which Reed was accused of assault. Reed was not charged or arrested. However, the NFL’s personal conduct policy allows the league to punish players regardless of legal outcomes.

Tim Duncan has returned to the San Antonio Spurs as an assistant on coach Gregg Popovich’s staff, the team announced Monday. Duncan, 43, played his entire 19-year career with the Spurs. The 6-foot-11 “Big Fundamental” was a two-time league MVP and a 15-time All-Star while helping the Spurs win five NBA titles. He retired after the 2015-16 season. “It is only fitting, that after I served loyally for 19 years as Tim Duncan’s assistant, that he returns the favor,” Popovich said in a statement.

Washington Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard will offer guard Bradley Beal a three-year, $111 million maximum contract extension upon the All-Star becoming eligible to sign on Friday. “At the very first moment allowed, we are going to offer Brad the full max extension,”. Beal, 26, has until Oct. 21 to sign the extension, which would start with the 2021-22 season .

Cristiano Ronaldo won’t face criminal charges after a woman accused him of raping her at his Palms Casino Resort penthouse suite in 2009.Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said he reviewed a new police investigation and determined that Kathryn Mayorga’s claim can’t be proven beyond a reasonable doubt.