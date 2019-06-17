Rangers Drop Finale Plus U.S. Women Advance in Today’s Sports Update

North Lamar sophomore Karsyn Iltis was named to the Texas Girls Coaches Association All-State softball team. Iltis led the Pantherettes in batting average, on base percentage, hits, home runs and RBI’s this year. Defensively, Iltis played first base most of the year. She took over pitching duties in the playoffs after Jaycie Hall went down to injury.

Sunday’s Frisco RoughRiders game was cancelled due to inclement weather and will not be made up. Fans with tickets to Sunday’s game can exchange them for any remaining regular season home game in 2019. Exchanges can be made in-person at the Dr Pepper Ballpark box office. The Riders return home Thursday, June 27 for a seven-game homestand.

The Dallas Mavericks don’t have to worry about facing Anthony Davis inside the division next year. The New Orleans pelicans agreed to trade the all star to the Lakers over the weekend. As part of the trade the Pelicans will receive three first round picks including this years fourth over all pick.

The US women’s national team advanced to the knock out round of the World Cup with a 3-0 win over Chile. The US will play Sweden on Thursday to determine what the group F winner.

And the Rangers couldn’t finish the sweep of Cincinnati Sunday as they lost 11-3. Shin-soo Choo got Texas on the board in the first with a solo home run. The Reds quickly answered as they scored all 11 runs between the second and fifth innings. Texas will host Cleveland tonight on 1490am and 96.3fm KPLT. Pregame is at 6:30. First pitch at 7:05.

Gary Woodland denied Brooks Koepka’s bold bid at history and made U.S. Open memories of his own Sunday with two clutch shots, a birdie putt on the final hole and that silver trophy in his hands at Pebble Beach. Needing three putts to win, Woodland finished in style with a 30-foot birdie putt for a 2-under 69, giving him the lowest 72-hole score in six U.S. Opens at Pebble Beach and a three-shot victory over Koepka.

NASCAR overturned a victory for the first time under its toughened new policy on cheating when Brett Moffitt was declared the winner of the Truck Series race at Iowa Speedway after Ross Chastain failed a postrace inspection. Chastain led the final 141 laps of Sunday’s 200-lap race, but series managing director Brad Moran said the winning No. 44 was too low when it was measured with NASCAR’s height sticks.

A Babe Ruth New York Yankees jersey has sold for a record $5.64 million at auction. The jersey, dating to around the 1928-30 period, broke the previous mark of $4.4 million for a 1920 Ruth jersey, according to Hunt Auctions. The more than 400 pieces of Ruth memorabilia at auction were supplied by the late Hall of Famer’s family and a few other collectors.