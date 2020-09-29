" /> Rangers Investigating FAnnin County Officer Involved Shooting – EastTexasRadio.com
Rangers Investigating FAnnin County Officer Involved Shooting

3 hours ago

 

Fannin County authorities have asked Texas Rangers to investigate an officer involved shooting involving a sheriff’s deputy. Deputies responded to a disturbance call in Savoy and were met by a man identified as Shane Essary, who deputies say was combative and uncooperative. Deputies deployed tasers, but that was ineffective. Essary reportedly retrieved a weapon, and despite repeated commands to drop the weapon, discharged it. He was then shot by a deputy and incapacitated. NO deputies were injured.

