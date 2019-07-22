Rangers Lose 7th Straight in Today’s Sports Update

Lance Lynn did plenty to fill the stopper role Sunday, dominating Houston hitters for the second time in the last 10 days. But, it wasn’t enough and the Ranger lost 5-3, capping a 3 game sweep that extended their season high losing streak to seven games. Lynn tied a career high 12 strikeouts over seven innings, and at one point fanned 10 of 12 hitters. The Rangers head to Seattle tonight to start 3 game series with the Mariners at 9:10pm.

The long-awaited return of The Open to Northern Ireland ended with Shane Lowry keeping the silver claret jug on the Emerald Isle. Lowry, the 32-year-old Irishman with stout nerves and a soft touch around the greens, endured the worst weather of the week and the Sunday pressure of a sellout crowd cheering him along to win The Open by 6 shots. He closed with a 1-over 72, the first time since 1996 that the winner was over par in the final round, and it was no less impressive.

Manny Pacquiao added yet another enormous victory to his storied, 24-year career by defeating Keith Thurman, a man 10 years his junior, by split decision to take his undefeated record and welterweight world title Saturday night at the raucous MGM Grand Garden Arena. Pacquiao, who knocked down Thurman in the first round, won 115-112 on the scorecards from judges Dave Moretti and Tim Cheatham, while judge Glenn Feldman had it 114-113 for Thurman.

The Miami Dolphins have waived defensive tackle Kendrick Norton, who had his left arm amputated following a car crash near Miami earlier this month, with a non-football injury designation. By placing Norton on the reserve/non-football injury list, the team is able to pay the 22-year-old his full salary. All of Norton’s medical bills will be covered by the NFL’s and Dolphins’ insurance policies.

Kansas City Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill will rejoin the team at training camp after the NFL determined that he will not be disciplined under the league’s personal conduct policy following an investigation into allegations of child abuse. The NFL said in a statement Friday that it could not determine whether Hill, 25, violated the personal conduct policy and will not suspend him.

Former New York Giants offensive lineman Mitch Petrus has died in Arkansas of apparent heat stroke, officials said. He was 32. The Pulaski County Coroner said Petrus died Thursday night at a North Little Rock hospital. He said Petrus had worked outside all day at his family shop, and that his cause of death is listed as heat stroke. Petrus was a University of Arkansas walk-on who played alongside Razorback greats Darren McFadden and Felix Jones and later earned all-SEC honors.