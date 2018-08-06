Rangers Lose But Odor Stays Hot In Today’s Sports

It is the first Monday in August. That means one thing. High school football is back. Two-a-days begin for the Area schools today. The first day in pads will be Friday.

Like most of Texas, the Mt Pleasant Tigers start the new football season today with their first practice. It is also day one for new Head Coach Richie Pinckard. Coach Pinckard emphasized that heat safety protocols would be in place. The Tigers first game is Friday, August 31, at 7:30 pm when they host Wylie East.

Paris High’s volleyball game Tuesday night has been canceled per head coach Brittney Humphrey.

Juremi Profar’s grand slam leads the Frisco RoughRiders to a 5-1 win over Corpus Christi. The Riders have now won six in a row. And are in sole possession of first place.

The Rangers lost the game 9-6 but had a fantastic weekend. Texas took 3 out of 4 against Baltimore. Rougned Odor had a fantastic weekend. He finished with six hits in the series including three home runs. He also had nine RBI’s for Texas.

Since being swept by Oakland the Rangers are 7-2. They will try to continue their winning ways tonight against Seattle on 1490AM and 96.3 FM KPLT. Pregame at 6:30 and first pitch at 7:05.