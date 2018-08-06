City National Bank – Advantage Checking Header
Rangers Lose But Odor Stays Hot In Today’s Sports

It is the first Monday in August. That means one thing. High school football is back. Two-a-days begin for the Area schools today. The first day in pads will be Friday.
Like most of Texas, the Mt Pleasant Tigers start the new football season today with their first practice. It is also day one for new Head Coach Richie Pinckard. Coach Pinckard emphasized that heat safety protocols would be in place. The Tigers first game is Friday, August 31, at 7:30 pm when they host Wylie East.
Paris High’s volleyball game Tuesday night has been canceled per head coach Brittney Humphrey.
Juremi Profar’s grand slam leads the Frisco RoughRiders to a 5-1 win over Corpus Christi. The Riders have now won six in a row. And are in sole possession of first place.
The Rangers lost the game 9-6 but had a fantastic weekend. Texas took 3 out of 4 against Baltimore. Rougned Odor had a fantastic weekend. He finished with six hits in the series including three home runs. He also had nine RBI’s for Texas.
Since being swept by Oakland the Rangers are 7-2. They will try to continue their winning ways tonight against Seattle on 1490AM and 96.3 FM KPLT. Pregame at 6:30 and first pitch at 7:05.

Eight men joined football royalty on Saturday night with their induction in the Hall of Fame. But the celebration wasn’t limited to Canton, Ohio, with Terrell Owens having his own ceremony in Chattanooga, Tennessee. From Ray Lewis’ 33-minute speech to Brian Dawkins’ inspirational message to Brian Urlacher’s tribute to his mother, Saturday’s speeches were full of emotion. Ray Lewis’ speech was 33 minutes, 17 seconds long — which is about three minutes shorter than Brett Favre’s unofficial record for longest Hall of Fame speech. Lewis used a wireless mic for his enshrinement speech and walked all around the stage. This is a first in Hall of Fame history.

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Sunday they have extended the contracts of head coach Doug Pederson and executive vice president of football operations, Howie Roseman after the duo helped lead the franchise to its first-ever Super Bowl championship in February. Both Pederson and Roseman, who also serves as the team’s general manager, are now under contract through 2022.

Since saying he did not believe the national anthem was the right venue to protest social injustices, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has caught flak from those in and around the NFL as well as from some outside professional sports. Prescott said he knew there would be a backlash, so it did not catch him by surprise. The Dallas Cowboys open the preseason Thursday night with a visit to Levi’s Stadium as they take on the San Francisco 49ers. The game is scheduled for a 9:00 pm kickoff.

Nothing new since Friday when Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer issued a statement saying that he “failed” when he denied knowing about domestic violence allegations against one of his former assistant coaches, Zach Smith. Zach Smith’s ex-wife, Courtney Smith, said that she had shared texts with Meyer’s wife detailing years of domestic violence. Courtney Smith said she was not sure whether Urban Meyer knew about the allegations.

