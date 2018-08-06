Rangers Lose But Odor Stays Hot In Today’s Sports

Eight men joined football royalty on Saturday night with their induction in the Hall of Fame. But the celebration wasn’t limited to Canton, Ohio, with Terrell Owens having his own ceremony in Chattanooga, Tennessee. From Ray Lewis’ 33-minute speech to Brian Dawkins’ inspirational message to Brian Urlacher’s tribute to his mother, Saturday’s speeches were full of emotion. Ray Lewis’ speech was 33 minutes, 17 seconds long — which is about three minutes shorter than Brett Favre’s unofficial record for longest Hall of Fame speech. Lewis used a wireless mic for his enshrinement speech and walked all around the stage. This is a first in Hall of Fame history.
The Philadelphia Eagles announced Sunday they have extended the contracts of head coach Doug Pederson and executive vice president of football operations, Howie Roseman after the duo helped lead the franchise to its first-ever Super Bowl championship in February. Both Pederson and Roseman, who also serves as the team’s general manager, are now under contract through 2022.
Since saying he did not believe the national anthem was the right venue to protest social injustices, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has caught flak from those in and around the NFL as well as from some outside professional sports. Prescott said he knew there would be a backlash, so it did not catch him by surprise. The Dallas Cowboys open the preseason Thursday night with a visit to Levi’s Stadium as they take on the San Francisco 49ers. The game is scheduled for a 9:00 pm kickoff.
Nothing new since Friday when Ohio State football coach Urban Meyer issued a statement saying that he “failed” when he denied knowing about domestic violence allegations against one of his former assistant coaches, Zach Smith. Zach Smith’s ex-wife, Courtney Smith, said that she had shared texts with Meyer’s wife detailing years of domestic violence. Courtney Smith said she was not sure whether Urban Meyer knew about the allegations.