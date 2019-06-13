Rangers Lose on a Walk Plus Blues Win the Cup in Today’s Sports Update

Texas A&M University-Commerce has placed 22nd in the 2018-19 NCAA Division II Learfield Director’s Cup standings.

A&M-Commerce’s 482.00 points is the highest point total in school history. The Lions received points for their accomplishments in volleyball, football, women’s basketball, men’s basketball, women’s indoor and outdoor track & field, men’s indoor and outdoor track & field, women’s golf, and softball.

The St. Louis Blues have won their first ever Stanley Cup as they defeated Boston 4-1 last night in game 7. The Blues had the worst record in the NHL on January 3rd before turning things around. Ryan O’Reilly wins the Con Smythe trophy as the MVP for the playoffs.

Toronto can match St Louis as they try to win their first NBA title tonight. Game 6 in Oakland tips off at 8pm.

The Frisco RoughRiders were quieted by Tulsa in a 6-1 loss Wednesday afternoon.

Starter Jonathan Hernandez allowed just one run in his first four innings but gave up a pair in both the fifth and sixth frames, breaking a 1-1 tie and opening up a lead for the Drillers.

Josh Altmann reached twice and drove in the lone Riders run with a sacrifice fly in the second.

And the Rangers dropped game three in Boston 4-3. Jesse Chavez walked in the winning run in the ninth inning.Texas and Boston finish their series tonight on 1490am and 96.3fm KPLT. Pregame at 5:30. First pitch st 6:10.

The New England Patriots filed tampering charges Wednesday against the Houston Texans for the attempted general manager hire of Nick Caserio. The league now is expected to gather relevant information to open its investigation against Houston. Houston fired general manager Brian Gaine the night after New England’s Super Bowl ring ceremony on June 6 at Robert Kraft’s house. The Texans finished in first place in the AFC South with an 11-5 record last season.

Kevin Durant posted Wednesday on Instagram that he did rupture his Achilles and has undergone surgery to repair the injury. Durant suffered the injury in the Golden State Warriors’ 106-105 win over the Toronto Raptors in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday. Game 6 is tonight in Oakland at 8pm. The Raptors lead the series 3-2.

In a landmark appointment for the NBA, the Cleveland Cavaliers are hiring University of California-Berkeley women's coach Lindsay Gottlieb to be an assistant coach on John Beilein's staff. Gottlieb — a Final Four and seven-time NCAA tournament head coach for the Golden Bears — is the first women's collegiate head coach recruited to an NBA staff. Sources said Gottlieb, 41, will sign a four-year contract and is expected to play a prominent role in support of Beilein and associate head coach JB Bickerstaff.